BlackRock Inc. Has $84.49 Million Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of Seer worth $84,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,887,000 after acquiring an additional 124,667 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. increased its position in Seer by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,805 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seer by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 660,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.31.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.