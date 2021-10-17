BlackRock Inc. Has $85.33 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.39% of Green Brick Partners worth $85,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.34 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

