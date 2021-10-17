BlackRock Inc. Has $85.74 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.77% of PDF Solutions worth $85,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 229.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,111 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 133.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 422.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of PDFS opened at $22.95 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.