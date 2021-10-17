BlackRock Inc. Has $86.43 Million Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.77% of Hanmi Financial worth $86,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

