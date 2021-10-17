BlackRock Inc. Has $86.44 Million Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.54% of The Shyft Group worth $86,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SHYF opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,075,300 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.