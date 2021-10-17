BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.93% of The Marcus worth $86,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $589.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

