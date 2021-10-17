BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.35% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $80,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,858,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $56.30 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

