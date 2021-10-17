BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,395 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.17% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $81,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WASH stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

