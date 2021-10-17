BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.82% of H&E Equipment Services worth $81,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HEES opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

