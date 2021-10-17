BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 186,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.26% of TELUS worth $79,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

