BlackRock Inc. Purchases 30,866,364 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 200.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,866,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.58% of Globalstar worth $82,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.10. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

