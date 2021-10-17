BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,549,942 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 152.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.95% of Paya worth $83,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $76,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Get Paya alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of PAYA opened at $10.43 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.