BlackRock Inc. Purchases 583,954 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.70% of BioLife Solutions worth $84,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.28, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,454.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,282 shares of company stock worth $10,832,983. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

