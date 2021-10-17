BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,816,182 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,816,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,072,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.24% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,409 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

