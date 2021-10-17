BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757,675 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.09% of ACCO Brands worth $83,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

