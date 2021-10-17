BlackRock Inc. Sells 215,012 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.70% of Textainer Group worth $80,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

