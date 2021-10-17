BlackRock Inc. Sells 220,535 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.53% of Model N worth $79,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.96. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

