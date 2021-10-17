BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,681 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.37% of Scorpio Tankers worth $81,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of STNG stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.