BlackRock Inc. Sells 542,679 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 542,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.51% of TFS Financial worth $86,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,867. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 376.67%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

