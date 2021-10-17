BlackRock Inc. Sells 56,453 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $80,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 89,396 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.56. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $9,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

