BlackRock Inc. Sells 58,278 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.88% of REX American Resources worth $80,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

REX stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $517.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

