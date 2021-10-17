Blocery (BLY) Market Capitalization Tops $7.92 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $1.35 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00207120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

