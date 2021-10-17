BlockMesh (BMH) Tops One Day Volume of $127.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, BlockMesh has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a market capitalization of $54,635.06 and approximately $127.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00208194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00093146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About BlockMesh

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

