Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $9.80 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $93,376.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00001986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005504 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,103,644 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

