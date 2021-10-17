Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

