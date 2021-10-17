BOOM Price Reaches $0.0054 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. BOOM has a market cap of $4.17 million and $85,896.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00203311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,581,412 coins and its circulating supply is 778,550,679 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

