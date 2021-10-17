Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.89 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.64 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001902 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00307435 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.