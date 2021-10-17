Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after buying an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

