Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report sales of $121.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.29 million to $122.60 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $520.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,629 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

