BOX Token One Day Volume Reaches $2,682.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 181.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $2,682.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BOX Token

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

