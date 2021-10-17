BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 135,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,664. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

