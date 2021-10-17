Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,017.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 160,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $291.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.