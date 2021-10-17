Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 7,926 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOKF opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.