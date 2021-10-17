Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Coherus BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

