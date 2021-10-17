Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Brookline Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 190.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

