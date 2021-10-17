Bridge Mutual Hits Market Cap of $13.10 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $879,859.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

