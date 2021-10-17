Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Cap of $7.09 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $2,141.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,811.55 or 0.99723845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.73 or 0.06199953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

