British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

