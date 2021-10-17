Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.06. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $38.44 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $777.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

