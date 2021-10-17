Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.06. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $38.44 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $777.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
