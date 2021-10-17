Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post $314.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.80 million and the lowest is $307.90 million. Bally’s reported sales of $116.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NYSE:BALY opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 120.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

