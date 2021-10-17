Brokerages Anticipate Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $37.96 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

