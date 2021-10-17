Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 316.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,652. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.