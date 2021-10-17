Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

LX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,020. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.