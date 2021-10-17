Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post $60.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,954,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

