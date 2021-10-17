Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

TAP traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $67,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

