Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post -$1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.92). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.09. 450,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

