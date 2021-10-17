Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.56. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE KWR traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $235.63. 36,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.74 and its 200 day moving average is $242.04. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

