Brokerages Anticipate Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

RSVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 35,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,453. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reservoir Media stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Reservoir Media makes up 1.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Reservoir Media as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

