Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share of ($4.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the lowest is ($5.50). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($5.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($16.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.18) to ($11.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.32. 3,269,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,843,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,369,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,970,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

