Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce $4.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $181.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

